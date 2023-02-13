John Tory expected to remain as mayor until Toronto’s budget on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Councillors at Toronto city hall say John Tory will remain as mayor this week until at least Wednesday when the city is expected to deliberate and vote on his budget.

During a shocking late night press conference on Friday, Tory admitted to having an affair with a former staffer and announced he would be stepping down from his role as mayor.

He had said on Friday that the relationship began during the COVID-19 pandemic and ended earlier this year. Tory said he would be resigning in order to “reflect on my mistakes” and “do the work of rebuilding the trust of my family” as the relationship did “not meet the standards to which I hold myself as mayor and as a family man.”

Tory has been mayor since 2014 and had just been re-elected for a third term in October 2022.

As of Monday morning, Tory had still not submitted a letter of resignation, a city spokesperson confirmed.

The next council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday where it’s expected that city councillors will discuss and vote on the proposed 2023 operating and capital budget.

Councillors at city hall said on Monday they believe that Tory will be in attendance for the budget.

Coun. James Pasternak said it was his understanding that Tory would “usher the budget through on Wednesday.”

“From there we just don’t know,” he told reporters.

Pasternak said he was “relieved” Tory would be in council on Wednesday to stop the meeting becoming a “mess,” pointing out a leadership vacuum at city hall.

Coun. Gary Crawford, Toronto’s budget chief, also confirmed Tory would remain mayor until the budget process concludes.

Some have suggested that if he formally resigns before the budget is presented, councillors who have opposed Tory’s policies could jump on the opportunity to overturn controversial proposals, including hikes to the police budget and cuts to transit service.

If Tory stays, he could use strong mayor powers, including a veto, to help push through the budget with only one-third of council in support.

Once Tory officially puts his resignation papers, and the office is declared vacant by council, the process will begin to arrange a by-election for his successor.

Toronto’s deputy mayor Jennifer McKelvie will take on the role in the interim until a by-election is held and a new mayor is chosen.

— With files from Global News’ Isaac Callan and The Canadian Press