Free agency overshadows draft for Edmonton Oilers

Free agency will be the focus for Ken Holland, the Edmonton Oilers‘ general manager, in the days ahead.

The draft is Tuesday and Wednesday in Nashville, but the Oilers hold only three picks: second, sixth and seventh rounds.

On Monday’s edition of Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer, Holland spoke primarily about the team’s free agents.

Restricted free agents Evan Bouchard and Ryan McLeod both need new deals.

“He’s had two really good playoffs for us,” Holland said of McLeod, who is coming off a one-year deal that paid him $798,000. “He’s 23 years of age. He’s a centre iceman. I like that he can transport the puck.”

Bouchard, 23, had 40 points in the regular season then racked up 17 in 12 playoff games.

“I think ultimately they’re going to be one- or two-year deals,” explained Holland. “When you’re trying to sign a 23-year-old to a five-, six-, seven-year deal, obviously the numbers go way, way higher. We’ve talked about the cap not moving.

“We just have to try to keep as many players as we can. Hopefully next year the cap starts to move, then we can get these guys signed up longer term.”

However, it appears another restricted free agent won’t be back. Holland revealed he’s “quite a way’s apart” in negotiations with Klim Kostin’s agent.

“I do know he has options outside the National Hockey League. It’s obviously going to be a challenge. There’s now way I’m going to bring the entire part of our roster back for cap reasons,” Holland said.

Forwards Nick Bjugstad and Mattias Janmark are both unrestricted free agents. Holland will meet with their agents in Nashville.

Free agency will open on Saturday.