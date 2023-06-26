Oilers captain Connor McDavid gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Lauren Kyle

Send this page to someone via email

One of Edmonton’s most high-profile couples is getting married.

Hockey superstar Connor McDavid proposed to his longtime girlfriend Lauren Kyle last Thursday.

“I cannot put into words how happy I am to be spending the rest of our lives together,” Kyle wrote in a post announcing the engagement.

"Almost eight years of growth, happiness and so much love and I can't believe we have so much more to look forward to."

The 26-year-old Edmonton Oilers captain and Kyle, who is an interior designer and turned 27 on Monday, have been together since they were 19.

“I knew you were my person from the day we met and I can’t wait for the beautiful life we are going to create together,” she wrote.

Kyle moved to Edmonton after graduating from Ontario’s Toronto Metropolitan University in 2019. The couple has a miniature bernedoodle dog named Lenard, who has a sizeable 19K Instagram following.

She founded her own firm, Kyle and Co Design Studio, and designed the couple’s home overlooking the North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton’s Laurier Heights area which was featured in Architectural Digest.

McDavid proposed in Muskoka, a cottage country area in Ontario, where Kyle has shared Instagram stories showing a vacation home they’re building there. Both grew up in Ontario.

McDavid told 630 CHED they were spending a nice weekend with family at their place in Muskoka when he popped the question.

“Obviously a lot of celebrating going on now,” he said, noting Kyle also turned 27 on Monday. “So lots going on with us.”

The hockey player also posted about the engagement on Instagram.

“Excited to see what our future holds. You are the most loving, passionate and amazing person. I am a very lucky man,” McDavid wrote in his post, in which he also wished his fiancee a happy birthday.

"Here's to many more together. Love you lots."

Professional photos showed Kyle sporting a pear-shaped engagement ring after the proposal, where the couple posed with their dog on a patio at sunset (Scroll down for more photos.)

The Oilers congratulated the couple on their respective Instagram posts.

