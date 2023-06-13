Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers extend Derek Ryan’s contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2023 5:38 pm
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Derek Ryan to a two-year, US$1.8-million contract extension on Tuesday.

Ryan, 36, had 20 points (13 goals, seven assists) across 80 games in his second season with the Oilers in 2022-23.

He contributed another three points (one goal, two assists) in 11 post-season games as Edmonton made a second-round exit.

Former Alberta Golden Bear suits up for Carolina Hurricanes

The contract carries an average annual value of $900,000.

The five-foot-10, 185-pound centre played for the Calgary Flames for three seasons before joining the Oilers as a free agent on July 28, 2021.

He spent his first three seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes.

