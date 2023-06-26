54-year-old man appears in Regina court on attempted murder, dangerous driving charges

Send this page to someone via email

Fifty-four-year-old Tony Hudson made his first court appearance in Regina on a handful of charges including attempted murder in connection with an incident that took place over the weekend.

At around 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of an injured female lying on the road in the area of St. John Street and Victoria Avenue.

“When they arrived, they did in fact, find a female who was suffering from apparent stab wounds,” said Lindsey Hoemsen, RPS public information and strategic communications manager.

“Officers were directed to the suspect who was sitting in a nearby vehicle.”

According to police, when the officers approached the vehicle, Hudson backed up at high-speed running over the female victim who was on the ground.

Hoemsen said officers demanded the suspect stop and get out of the vehicle, but he refused and began to drive at high speed toward the officers and the victim.

In an attempt to stop him officers fired their guns, but the suspect kept going and then ran over the victim a second time while fleeing north on Victoria Avenue.

“The officers followed the suspect vehicle. They were able to stop him and arrest him a short way out of the city, east of the city, just a short time later where he was arrested without further incident and charged,” said Hoemsen.

The female victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Hudson has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, driving dangerously, fleeing from police and failure to stop after an accident that results in bodily harm.

“The reason that there is a second attempted murder charge that this suspect is facing is there was a bystander in the area who was in the path of the vehicle as he reversed and drove over the first victim,” said Hoemsen.

The case was adjourned till June 29, so that Hudson can consult with a lawyer.