Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec provincial police spokesman charged with sexually assaulting minor in 1988

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2023 3:53 pm
Sgt. Claude Doiron, now 60, was 25 years old at the time, and Quebec provincial police say he had not yet joined the force. View image in full screen
Sgt. Claude Doiron, now 60, was 25 years old at the time, and Quebec provincial police say he had not yet joined the force. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

PERCÉ, Que. — A Quebec provincial police spokesman is facing three criminal charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in 1988, before he joined the police force.

Sgt. Claude Doiron appeared in court on Monday in Percé, in the Gaspésie region, to be charged with sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference towards a child who was less than 14 years old.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged crimes took place between May and September 1988 in Cloridorme, on the Gaspé peninsula.

Doiron, now 60, was 25 years old at the time, and Quebec provincial police say he had not yet joined the force.

Trending Now

A lawyer for Doiron said his client did not enter a plea, and the case is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 29.

Story continues below advertisement

Doiron has regularly appeared in the media since 2012, when he was named provincial police spokesman for the Gaspésie and Bas-Saint-Laurent regions.

More on Crime
Sexual AssaultQuebecSureté du QuébecSQQuebec provincial policePolice OfficerchargeMinorgaspeGaspesieGaspe PeninsulaClaude DoironClaude Doiron chargeClaude Doiron sexual assaultPercé
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content