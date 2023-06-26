Menu

Canada

RCMP close highway near Calgary following serious collision

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 3:49 pm
File: STARS air ambulance newest Airbus H145 helicopter. View image in full screen
File: STARS air ambulance newest Airbus H145 helicopter. Dave Parsons, Global News
A highway southwest of Calgary was closed following a serious motor vehicle collision that involved a cyclist.

RCMP said STARS Air Ambulance airlifted the cyclist to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

Turner Valley RCMP closed Highway 22, also known as Cowboy Trail, at Highway 549 near Millarville, Alta., for a collision reconstructionist to do their work.

The highway reopened just before 3 p.m. on Monday, after a roughly two-hour closure.

