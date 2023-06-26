RCMP close highway near Calgary following serious collision

See more sharing options

A highway southwest of Calgary was closed following a serious motor vehicle collision that involved a cyclist.

RCMP said STARS Air Ambulance airlifted the cyclist to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

Turner Valley RCMP closed Highway 22, also known as Cowboy Trail, at Highway 549 near Millarville, Alta., for a collision reconstructionist to do their work.

The highway reopened just before 3 p.m. on Monday, after a roughly two-hour closure.