RCMP close highway near Calgary following serious collision

A highway southwest of Calgary was closed following a serious motor vehicle collision that involved a cyclist.
RCMP said STARS Air Ambulance airlifted the cyclist to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.
Turner Valley RCMP closed Highway 22, also known as Cowboy Trail, at Highway 549 near Millarville, Alta., for a collision reconstructionist to do their work.
The highway reopened just before 3 p.m. on Monday, after a roughly two-hour closure.
