Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba justice minister announces 25 new Crown attorney positions

By Katherine Dornian Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 4:15 pm
Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen announces $3.4 million for new crown attorneys and legal staff. View image in full screen
Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen announces $3.4 million for new crown attorneys and legal staff. Katherine Dornian / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Manitoba government is set to hire 25 new Crown attorneys in order to bolster the province’s prosecution service.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced the $3.4-million investment Monday afternoon. In addition to the attorneys, six new legal staff will be hired to support them.

“We believe [these positions] will help not only when it comes to workload issues, it will certainly help when it comes to moving cases more quickly through the court process. But most importantly, it will help in getting those who are violent offenders off our streets,” said Goertzen.

Goertzen said this investment represents the larges single increase in crown attorneys in the past 15 years, which he said will help address increased workloads being faced by  prosecutors.

Story continues below advertisement

“Addressing workload concerns is a crucial step toward maintaining a high standard of legal services,” added Goertzen. “By providing the additional resources and support, we aim to reduce the risk of burnout, ensure quality prosecutions, and handle more complex civil matters internally, thereby reducing costs associated with external counsel.”

In April, the Manitoba Association of Crown Attorneys filed a grievance with the provincial government, citing burnout created by significant workloads, complex cases, and the departure of experienced prosecutors. The association has also entered arbitration with the province over their collective agreement, after 94 per cent of MACA members voted to reject the final offer from the province.

Trending Now

These new positions will add to the  10 Crown positions announced by the province in February. The previous $1.4 million investment promised seven Crown positions, six of which have been filled, and three support staff dedicated to addressing violent crime and firearm offences.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Justice Minister comments on push for bail reform, discussions with federal government'
Manitoba Justice Minister comments on push for bail reform, discussions with federal government
CrimeViolent crimeKelvin GoertzenJustice MinisterCrown prosecutorsProsecutorsManitoba Prosecution Service
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content