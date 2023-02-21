Winnipeg police, Manitoba RCMP, justice minister to announce organized crime-fighting measures

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police, the Manitoba RCMP and the province’s justice minister are set to make an announcement on organized crime Tuesday afternoon.

Kelvin Goertzen will be joined by Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth and RCMP Supt. Scott McMurchy at noon from the Mounties’ D Division headquarters on Portage Avenue.

The press conference, which Global News will stream live on this page, is expected to address measures to combat organized crime and illegal guns.

