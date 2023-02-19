Menu

Crime

Man arrested, loaded semi-automatic rifle seized: Winnipeg police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 19, 2023 4:14 pm
A 23-year-old man has been arrested and a loaded sawed-off semi-automatic rifle with a magazine containing ammunition was seized, Winnipeg police say. . View image in full screen
A 23-year-old man has been arrested and a loaded sawed-off semi-automatic rifle with a magazine containing ammunition was seized, Winnipeg police say. . Shane Gibson/Global News
A 23-year-old man has been arrested and a loaded sawed-off semi-automatic rifle with a magazine containing ammunition was seized, Winnipeg police say.

On Saturday, five minutes past noon, officers went to the area of Aikins Street and Mountain Avenue for the report of a man with a firearm.

Police say officers attended the area in a co-ordinated effort to find the man and shortly after officers saw him walking westbound in the 400 block of Mountain Avenue.

He was arrested without incident and police say they recovered a loaded sawed-off Kodiak WK180C semi-automatic rifle with a magazine containing .223 calibre ammunition in a residential yard within the same block of the arrest location.

Police say the serial number on the rifle had been obliterated and the magazine had been altered to increase its capacity to hold additional rounds.

A 23-year-old man from Winnipeg is now facing several weapons-related charges and police say he was a parolee from the Edmonton Institution, with the Correctional Service of Canada also advised.

As a result, a Warrant of Apprehension and Suspension was issued, and the Winnipeg Police Service executed the warrant.

Crime, Winnipeg crime, Guns, Firearms, Rifle, Winnipeg guns, higher capacity magazines, modified guns, winnipeg rifle
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

