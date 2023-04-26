Overworked Manitoba Crown attorneys file grievance with province

Send this page to someone via email

Caseloads continue to pile up, and the departure of a number of senior colleagues means mounting pressure on Manitoba’s Crown attorneys.

The association representing the profession has filed a grievance with the province, as its members say they’re dangerously overstrained.

Manitoba Association of Crown Attorneys president Erika Dolcetti told 680 CJOB’s The Start that some attorneys are working overnight just in an attempt to keep up — and that the amount of crime in the province is a factor.

“We have a record-high homicide rate,” Dolcetti said.

“This last year we had 93 in the province. I can tell you, most Crowns … myself, I’m carrying at least 10, if not more, homicide files, and on top of the homicides, I have my usual rotations that I need to do.”

The association said in a release Wednesday that on top of high crime rates, other factors contributing to the burnout include cases that are becoming increasingly more complicated, dealing with strict timelines for criminal cases, inadequate time to prepare — and intense public pressure.

“The ability to fairly and rigorously prosecute complex cases requires a skilled, diverse and properly staffed team of Crown attorneys,” said Dolcetti.

“The more arrests that are made, the more work falls on already strained Crown attorneys and the less time available for each case, creating an unmanageable system, all the while experienced prosecutors continue to leave the department without being replaced.”

Dolcetti said at least 15 attorneys have either retired, taken other jobs within the industry or moved to another province to practise law.

“We have senior Crowns going to Alberta, Saskatchewan, B.C., Ontario, to make much, much, much more … and that’s what our concern is. We cannot retain the Crowns we have.”

The association says it’s calling on the province to take immediate action to recruit new Crowns and work to retain those already in place.

Global News has reached out to provincial officials for comment.