Fisher Branch man wanted on firearm, drug charges

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a man wanted on firearm and drug charges after a search of his home resulted in the seizure of a number of items.

On Sunday, June 18 at 11:35 p.m., police say they raided a home on Carparthian Street in Fisher Branch, Man.

The raid resulted in the seizure of a number of firearms, including a shotgun and four rifles, two of which were loaded.

Police say the resident of the home, Bryce Walker, 20, was on conditions to not have any firearms.

Additionally, police found ammunition and a substance police believe to be cocaine as well as drug-trafficking paraphernalia.

View image in full screen Photo of items seized. Provided by RCMP

Police say Walker was not home at the time of the raid and RCMP have a warrant out for his arrest.

Walker is facing multiple firearms and drug charges, as well as breach of court-ordered conditions.

Police describe him as five-foot-five, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos, including a skeleton hand on his left hand, a picture of Jesus on his left neck, and RIP T-Dot on his right neck.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Fisher Branch RCMP at 204-372-6329, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or to submit secure tips online