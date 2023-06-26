3 sent to hospital following Memorial Drive crash on Calgary’s east side

Send this page to someone via email

A late morning crash at an intersection along Memorial Drive Monday in Calgary sent three people to hospital including a senior in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

The two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Madigan Drive/Penbrooke Drive — between the communities of Marlborough Park and Penbrooke Meadows — occurred just before noon.

EMS officials confirm a man in his 70s was severely injured and taken by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre.

A woman in her 60s, who had been in the same vehicle as the senior, as well as a man in his 20s who was in the other car, were both taken to hospital in stable condition.

The intersection was closed to traffic following the collision. Police have not released an estimated time for the reopening of the roads.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.