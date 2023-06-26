Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

3 sent to hospital following Memorial Drive crash on Calgary’s east side

By Ryan White Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 3:13 pm
Two damaged cars sit in a field of debris following a late morning crash at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Madigan Drive N.E. in Calgary. View image in full screen
Two damaged cars sit in a field of debris following a late morning crash at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Madigan Drive N.E. in Calgary.
A late morning crash at an intersection along Memorial Drive Monday in Calgary sent three people to hospital including a senior in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

The two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Madigan Drive/Penbrooke Drive — between the communities of Marlborough Park and Penbrooke Meadows — occurred just before noon.

EMS officials confirm a man in his 70s was severely injured and taken by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre.

A woman in her 60s, who had been in the same vehicle as the senior, as well as a man in his 20s who was in the other car, were both taken to hospital in stable condition.

The intersection was closed to traffic following the collision. Police have not released an estimated time for the reopening of the roads.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba crash victims: Who they were'
Manitoba crash victims: Who they were
CollisionCalgary TrafficEMSCalgary Crashroad closedMemorial DrivePenbrooke MeadowsMarlborough ParkMemorial Drive CrashMadigan DrivePenrbooke Drive
