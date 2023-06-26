Man seriously injured in police shooting during impaired driving stop in West Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been seriously injured after an “exchange of gunfire” with police and being struck by a police vehicle, during an impaired driving stop in West Vancouver early Monday morning.

The man was pulled over around the westbound ramp of Highway 1 at 15th Street just before 3 a.m.

“During the interaction with the male there was an exchange of gunfire and the male was struck by a police vehicle,” reads a brief news release from West Vancouver police. “The male was transported to hospital for treatment.”

Members of B.C.’s civilian police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), could be seen with West Vancouver police at the scene around noon on Monday, examining evidence including broken vehicle parts and tires. One investigator also appeared to probe the grass off the roadway with a metal detector.

The IIO said the shooting took place when police arrived, with one officer reportedly attempting to “use their police vehicle to stop the man who was struck.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.