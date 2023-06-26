Calgary police seize firearms, 3D printers as part of national operation

Send this page to someone via email

A national investigation led Calgary police to seize multiple firearms, ammunition, drugs, and 3D printers and 3D-printed firearms parts.

During Project Reproduction, EILTA Montreal (Équipe Intégrée de Lutte au Trafic d’Armes), an integrated weapons trafficking team, identified a number of people in the Calgary area believed to be involved with 3D-printing firearms.

The CPS firearms investigation team began investigating and on June 20, search warrants were executed at four local residences, in co-ordination with a national sting effort. The Calgary-area homes were in:

the 200 block of Falmere Way N.E. in Calgary

the 0 to 100 block of Warwick Drive S.W. in Calgary

the 0 to 100 block of Covepark Terrace N.E. in Calgary

the 700 block of Boulder Creek Drive in Langdon, Alta.

2:40 Calgary police warn of dangerous increase in 3D guns

From the four homes, police seized:

Story continues below advertisement

three 3D printers and corresponding filament

seven 3D-printed receivers

one fully complete 3D-printed firearm

five rifles

three airsoft rifles

multiple rounds and types of ammunition

1.3 kilograms of powder and crack cocaine

A/Staff Sgt. Ben Lawson, of the firearms investigative unit, said investigations like Project Production show the cross-jurisdictional nature of 3D-printed firearms and why it needs a similar response.

“Since last year, 3D-printed firearms have become more prevalent in Calgary,” Lawson said in a statement. “Through targeted enforcement, we are constantly working to identify individuals involved in illegal firearms manufacturing and hold them accountable.”

Following the lead of EILTA Montreal, including the Sûreté du Québec, the Montreal Police Service, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Canada Border Services Agency Canada, law enforcement across Canada seized 440 firearms and 52 3D printers, as part of the project.

The Calgary investigation is ongoing and charges are pending. Police expect to release more details once charges are laid.

The CPS said its continued efforts to address gun violence as a priority also rely on help from the community. Anyone with information that could help an investigation is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.