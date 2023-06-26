Leduc RCMP seek information on Pride crosswalk vandalism

Send this page to someone via email

As Pride month continues, there has been an uptick in incidents of vandalism to rainbow-painted Pride sidewalks and crosswalks, and Alberta is not immune.

On June 24, Leduc RCMP were notified by the City of Leduc, that there were black tread marks left across the Pride crosswalk installed at 50 Street and 47 Avenue.

The crosswalk was installed last week as a symbol of inclusion.

Police say it is difficult to determine the motivations of those responsible until they are identified, and this act demonstrates a hateful and non-tolerated attitude towards the LGBTQ2 community.

View image in full screen The Pride crosswalk was installed by the City of Leduc at 50 Street and 47 Avenue. Handout / Leduc RCMP

Leduc RCMP is seeking help from the public to identify those involved in the vandalism. Anyone with information is asked to call the Leduc RCMP directly.