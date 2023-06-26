Gas leak forces evacuation, Guelph woman charged with mischief: police

Send this page to someone via email

Charges are being laid after several residences were evacuated due to a gas leak.

The Guelph Police Service was called to a home in the area of Burns Drive and Nicklin Road around 9:45 a.m. Sunday about a suspicious person.

Investigators say officers located a woman hiding in a backyard of one of the homes. It was while speaking with the woman that one of the officers detected the smell of natural gas and a hissing sound coming from a gas meter.

They say homes were evacuated until the leak was capped and the area was deemed safe to return.

Once the scene was cleared, investigators returned to discover that the gas meter in question was ruptured by being repeatedly struck with golf clubs, causing a three-centimetre rupture and several dents.

Story continues below advertisement

They say the woman was known to homeowners in the area.

A 39-year-old from Guelph was arrested for mischief endangering life and held for a bail hearing.