Crime

Home, car left with bullet holes during ‘targeted’ shooting in Cambridge: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 10:42 am
Police Tape can be seen at a crime scene in Toronto, Saturday, Jan 14, 2023. . View image in full screen
Police Tape can be seen at a crime scene in Toronto, Saturday, Jan 14, 2023. . HE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
A home and a car were left with damage during a weekend shooting in Cambridge, Ont., according to Waterloo regional police.

They say officers responded to a call about a shooting near Lena Crescent and Franklin Boulevard on Sunday morning at around 4 a.m.

Police say officers confirmed the shooting as they discovered the damage to the home and vehicle.

Police believe that three or four men were involved in the shooting. They say they were dressed in dark clothing and masks and one of the suspects was carrying a white bag.

The men ran off on foot after the shooting took place, according to a release from police.

There have been no injuries reported to police as a result of the shooting, which they believe to be a targeted incident.

Police are asking anyone with information or video footage from the area to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Waterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsWaterloo crimeWaterlooCambridgeCambridge crimeCambridge OntarioCambridge shootingFranklin Boulevard cambridgeKichener newsLena Crescent Cambridge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

