Police investigate sex assault on Hamilton trail

Police say a search is on for a suspect connected with a sex assault on a central Hamilton city trail.

Investigators say the woman was assaulted by a man riding a bike just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday on the Bruce Trail at Wentworth Street South.

The suspect is believed to be a man around 30 years old, five feet nine inches tall with a buzz cut and wearing a red T-shirt with a black logo on the front.

Detectives are seeking witnesses and asking anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.