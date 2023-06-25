Regina man charged following attempted murder investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) are investigating an attempted murder incident that occurred over the weekend.

In the early morning hours of June 24, 2023, officers were called to the intersection of Victoria Avenue and St. John Street for a report of an injured female lying in the street. Police stated when they arrived, they found the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds.

“Officers located the suspect who was nearby in a truck. As officers approached the vehicle, the suspect backed up at a high rate of speed and ran over the female victim,” according to a release.

“Officers ordered the suspect to stop and exit the vehicle. The suspect refused and began to drive at a high rate of speed towards officers and the victim. In an attempt to stop the driver, officers discharged their firearms.

“No injuries occurred as a result of the discharge and the driver ran over the victim a second time at a high rate of speed before fleeing the area.”

RPS stated that officers followed the suspect vehicle and arrested him a short time later in a rural location northeast of Regina.

The female victim was transported to hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police charged Hudson with two counts of attempt to commit murder, operating a conveyance dangerous to the public, flight from peace officer and failing to stop after accident resulting in bodily harm.

“The discharge of the officer’s firearms, as well as the pursuit of the vehicle, will be the subject of two review boards by the Regina Police Service: a Use of Force Review and Pursuit Review,” RPS stated.

“In addition, the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) will monitor these two reviews. All uses of force are also reported to the Saskatchewan Police Commission.”

Police stated Hudson will make his first appearance on these charges in Regina Provincial Court, Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.