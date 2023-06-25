Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina man charged following attempted murder investigation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 25, 2023 4:51 pm
A set of police lights View image in full screen
A 54-year-old man is charged after running over a female twice and attempted to flee from police. This led officers to discharge their firearms at the suspect. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Regina Police Service (RPS) are investigating an attempted murder incident that occurred over the weekend.

In the early morning hours of June 24, 2023, officers were called to the intersection of Victoria Avenue and St. John Street for a report of an injured female lying in the street. Police stated when they arrived, they found the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds.

“Officers located the suspect who was nearby in a truck. As officers approached the vehicle, the suspect backed up at a high rate of speed and ran over the female victim,” according to a release.

“Officers ordered the suspect to stop and exit the vehicle. The suspect refused and began to drive at a high rate of speed towards officers and the victim. In an attempt to stop the driver, officers discharged their firearms.

“No injuries occurred as a result of the discharge and the driver ran over the victim a second time at a high rate of speed before fleeing the area.”

Story continues below advertisement

RPS stated that officers followed the suspect vehicle and arrested him a short time later in a rural location northeast of Regina.

The female victim was transported to hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police charged Hudson with two counts of attempt to commit murder, operating a conveyance dangerous to the public, flight from peace officer and failing to stop after accident resulting in bodily harm.

“The discharge of the officer’s firearms, as well as the pursuit of the vehicle, will be the subject of two review boards by the Regina Police Service: a Use of Force Review and Pursuit Review,” RPS stated.

Trending Now

“In addition, the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) will monitor these two reviews. All uses of force are also reported to the Saskatchewan Police Commission.”

Police stated Hudson will make his first appearance on these charges in Regina Provincial Court, Monday, June 26, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Regina sees rise in crime rates, says new police report'
Regina sees rise in crime rates, says new police report
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsInvestigationRegina Police ServiceAttempted MurderRegina attempted murderSaskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content