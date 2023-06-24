Menu

Canada

Saguenay-Lac Saint Jean man described as threat now considered missing: Quebec police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2023 8:45 pm
Police had warned residents of Lac-Bouchette, Que., in the province's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, of an "immediate threat'' on Saturday morning. View image in full screen
Police had warned residents of Lac-Bouchette, Que., in the province's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, of an "immediate threat'' on Saturday morning. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
Quebec provincial police say the search for a man who had been described as potentially armed and dangerous has now become a hunt for a missing person.

Police had warned residents of Lac-Bouchette, Que., in the province’s Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, of an “immediate threat” on Saturday morning.

While police were unable to locate Andre Paradis, spokeswoman Sgt. Camille Savoie says he is now considered a missing person.

She said investigations conducted over the course of the day, including meeting with people close to him, led police to reevaluate the risk to the public and lift the alert.

Police had earlier asked residents to lock their doors, close their windows and leave the area if it was safe to do so.

Savoie says police are still asking town residents to remain vigilant and to call police if they see Paradis or have information about his whereabouts, adding he has made threatening comments.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

