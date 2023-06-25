Menu

Regina foodies and cooks engage in another year of food truck wars

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 25, 2023 10:36 am
Regina Food Truck Wars
Thousands of people attended the food truck wars located at the Warehouse District where taste testers had a variety of comfort foods to pick from.
From poutine to ribs to burgers and desserts, there’s a wide range of options that will satisfy anyone’s tastebuds.

Regina is filling up on comfort food as a wide range of food trucks take over the Warehouse District.

But those trucks aren’t only there to satisfy the bellies of the locals, they’re also there to fight for the number one food truck spot. The food truck wars organizer Matt Thompson said there are 8 food trucks and they had over 2,500 people that came through on Friday evening.

“All the trucks had run out of food,” he said. “They had to restock a couple times throughout the night. It was awesome.”

People come to enjoy the food, but also the community. Food wars attendee Penny Litwin said she came for bannock but that food truck wasn’t present at the food wars today so instead she indulged in cheesy poutine.

“It’s fun (and) it’s nice to walk around (and) see so many people out here enjoying the fresh air and a lot of good food to choose from,” she said.

The judge’s choice contest on Friday evening picked the Frying Deutschmann Food Truck. It won first place for their schnitzel sandwich.

Taking second place was Prairie Barbeque for their famous ribs.

The Cone Artist ice cream truck participated for the first time this year and won third place for their irresistible nacho ice cream dessert.

Saturday was the final day to enjoy the delicious foods of the food truck wars.

Food trucks cooking up favorites in Regina Wholesale Club parking lot
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsFood Truck WarsWarehouse DistrictFood CompetitionRegina food trucksRegina foods
