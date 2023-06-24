Another person charged after transphobic protest in central Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Another person has been charged after a transphobic protest that took place in front of Western Canada High School in downtown Calgary in May.

The demonstration on the grounds of the school in the 600 block of 17 Avenue S.W. was led by Josh Alexander, an Ontario teen who previously protested the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board’s decision to allow transgender teens to use bathrooms according to their self-identified gender.

Officers said they were on scene at the high school for public safety during the protest, which started at around 10 a.m. on May 17. Police estimated 80 people were at the protest.

“The situation escalated to a physical altercation resulting in a number of individuals assaulting one youth and one man,” the Calgary Police Service said in a statement on June 16.

Officers put some distance between the groups and no further physical altercations came about during the event. Two people were arrested, police said.

Adora Nwofor, 47, of Calgary, was charged with one count of assault and one count of mischief. Police said “hate motivation” was deemed a factor in the incident. This comes more than a week after a woman was charged in relation to the protest.

Taylor McNallie, 32, of Calgary, was charged with assault, sexual assault and unlawful confinement last Friday. Hate motivation was applied to the charges.

— With files from Adam Toy, Global News.