Guilty plea from Surrey, B.C. man accused of fatally stabbing wife

Send this page to someone via email

A Surrey, B.C., man accused of fatally stabbing his wife last December has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed Friday that Navinder Singh Gill had entered the guilty plea.

Gill’s wife, Harpreet Kaur Gill, 40, was found with multiple stab wounds at a home on 66th Avenue near 127 Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. She later died in hospital.

She left behind three children, all under the age of 10, and a GoFundMe for the family has raised more than $18,000 to help support them.

Navinder Gill is due back in court in July to fix a date for sentencing.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, second-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison, with no chance of parole for at least 10 years.