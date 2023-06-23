Kelowna’s newest waterfront park now open

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna, B.C.’s, newest waterfront park opened late Thursday, and many people are already enjoying it.

Situated at the corner of Abbott Street and Cedar Avenue in the Pandosy Village area, the unnamed park features 900 feet of lakeshore.

“Our neighbour told us this morning,” said Kelowna resident Barry Woods, “so we came right down.”

The city purchased about a dozen properties, with the last one about 25 years ago. And it’s taken that long to get $4.5 million in funding to make the park a reality.

Paul Clark is the president of the KLO Neighbourhood Association and helped with the park’s design.

“Well, originally this was seen as a park that would bring Pandosy to the lake,” said Clark.

“In fact, the name Pandosy has always been ‘village by the lake’. Well, now it truly is the village by the lake.”

The park features all kinds of amenities, including a public pier, a floating dock, an accessible kayak launch, picnic areas and a misting station.

“I’m impressed with all this, the installation of all this,” said Kelowna resident Bogdan Chekerenda.

“I love how they did the lighting with the mist,” said Kelowna resident Christian Ostrowski.

“It looks so cool, kind of later in the evening. It lights up the park and brings people here.”

Still on the wish list for this new park: A stage.

It has already been designed and will be situated on the mound across the sand area, but the $150,000 price tag means it’s on hold until more funding can be secured.

The park’s grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, and the whole city is invited.

The city says there will be some ongoing work, including lighting installation and signage, so visitors are asked to be aware of active construction in the area.

Live music will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and food trucks will be on site.

“I think it’s beautiful,” Kelowna resident Arlene Maxwell said of the park. “I’m so glad to have another place to walk by the water.”

