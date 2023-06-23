Menu

Canada

Airdrie RCMP investigate deadly motorcycle crash on Hwy 2

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 6:07 pm
Airdrie RCMP are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 2. View image in full screen
RCMP in Airdrie, Alta., say a woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a fiery crash on Highway 2. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Airdrie Alta., RCMP were on the scene of serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 2 Thursday night.

On June 22, at 10:50 p.m., a member of Alberta RCMP Traffic – Airdrie was traveling northbound on Hwy. 2,  three kilometres south of Airdrie, when he was passed by a northbound speeding motorcycle carrying two people. The officer activated his lights and tried to pull the motorcycle over but it sped away.

Within seconds, the motorcycle ran into the back of another vehicle and careened into the centre median, where it burst into flames.

A passenger, a 30-year-old female resident of Airdrie, was airlifted to a Calgary hospital where she died from her injuries. The male driver, a 41-year-old Airdrie resident, was taken to a Calgary hospital by ground ambulance where he remains in critical condition.

The investigation continues. No further information has been released at this time.

