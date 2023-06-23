Airdrie RCMP investigate deadly motorcycle crash on Hwy 2

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Airdrie Alta., RCMP were on the scene of serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 2 Thursday night.

On June 22, at 10:50 p.m., a member of Alberta RCMP Traffic – Airdrie was traveling northbound on Hwy. 2, three kilometres south of Airdrie, when he was passed by a northbound speeding motorcycle carrying two people. The officer activated his lights and tried to pull the motorcycle over but it sped away.

Within seconds, the motorcycle ran into the back of another vehicle and careened into the centre median, where it burst into flames.

3:09 2 people dead after fiery explosion on 401 in Pickering

A passenger, a 30-year-old female resident of Airdrie, was airlifted to a Calgary hospital where she died from her injuries. The male driver, a 41-year-old Airdrie resident, was taken to a Calgary hospital by ground ambulance where he remains in critical condition.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation continues. No further information has been released at this time.