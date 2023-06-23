Burnaby RCMP investigate ‘targeted’ daylight shooting that injured 20 year old

RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., are investigating a “targeted” shooting that sent a 20-year-old man to hospital.
In a media release, Mounties said they were called to the area of Halifax Street and Woodway Place on Thursday, where they believe the victim was shot while inside a parked vehicle.
No one was on the scene when officers arrived, but the victim later turned up at the hospital under his own power. He’s expected to survive, police said.
Mounties said they’re still working to identify suspects or a motive.
Anyone with information or who witnessed the shooting is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.
