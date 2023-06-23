Menu

Crime

Burnaby RCMP investigate ‘targeted’ daylight shooting that injured 20 year old

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 5:59 pm
Police believe the victim was shot inside a vehicle near Halifax Street and Woodway Place around 2 p.m. Thursday. View image in full screen
Police believe the victim was shot inside a vehicle near Halifax Street and Woodway Place around 2 p.m. Thursday. HE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., are investigating a “targeted” shooting that sent a 20-year-old man to hospital.

In a media release, Mounties said they were called to the area of Halifax Street and Woodway Place on Thursday, where they believe the victim was shot while inside a parked vehicle.

Police reveal escape route of suspects in shooting of Surrey Sikh community leader

No one was on the scene when officers arrived, but the victim later turned up at the hospital under his own power. He’s expected to survive, police said.

Mounties said they’re still working to identify suspects or a motive.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the shooting is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

CrimeGun Violencetargeted shootingBurnaby crimeBurnaby shootingmetro vancouver crimeDaylight shooting20 year old man shotburnaby man shot
