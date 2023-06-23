Police investigation rush-hour collision in Cambridge that sent cyclist to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A cyclist is in hospital following a collision in Cambridge, Ont., during rush hour on Thursday afternoon, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say emergency services reached the scene of the collision near Fountain Street North and Jacob Street at around 5:30 p.m.

A Lexus heading north on Fountain Street North attempted to turn left as a cyclist was headed south through the intersection, police say.

The cyclist was first taken to an area hospital by paramedics before being transported to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Lexus did not report any injuries to police.

Police say they are expecting to place charges and are asking any witnesses or anyone with video footage to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.