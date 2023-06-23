Crash in Selwyn Township leads to impaired driving arrest: Peterborough County OPP

A Guelph, Ont., man faces impaired driving charged following a crash in Selwyn Township north of Peterborough early Friday.
According to Peterborough County OPP, around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Buckhorn Road. The complainant reported a vehicle had left the road and had struck a tree.
Officers located the uninjured driver who was determined to be under the influence of alcohol, police said.
The 33-year-old man from Guelph was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).
His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 1.
Trending Now
More on Crime
- Ontario dog bite victims say government laws ‘toothless’ after vicious attacks
- N.B. woman charged with 1st-degree murder after man found dead in woods
- No indication Ontario man accused of aiding suicide with sodium nitrite will seek bail
- ‘Cocaine, alcohol-fuelled binge of danger’: N.S. man sentenced in shooting that prompted alert
Comments