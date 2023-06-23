Menu

Crime

Crash in Selwyn Township leads to impaired driving arrest: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 1:36 pm
Peterborough County OPP say a crash in Selwyn Township on June 23 led to an arrest of the driver on impairing driving charges. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say a crash in Selwyn Township on June 23 led to an arrest of the driver on impairing driving charges. The Canadian Press file
A Guelph, Ont., man faces impaired driving charged following a crash in Selwyn Township north of Peterborough early Friday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Buckhorn Road. The complainant reported a vehicle had left the road and had struck a tree.

Officers located the uninjured driver who was determined to be under the influence of alcohol, police said.

The 33-year-old man from Guelph was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 1.

