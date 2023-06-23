Man charged with multiple sexual offences after string of Halifax-area incidents

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including sexual assault and criminal harassment, after a string of incidents in the Halifax area over two days.

In a release from RCMP and Halifax Regional Police, police said they initially responded Wednesday to a report of a sexual assault at a Fall River grocery store where a female youth had been groped. In that case, police released security video images of a suspect and vehicle: a red Hyundai Elantra.

The next day, another female youth was walking on Wilson Lake Drive in Middle Sackville when it was reported a man in a red Hyundai Elantra began following her. Police say he got out of his vehicle and started taking photos of her.

A passerby intervened and drove the girl to a gas station.

“When the witness returned to the gas station a short time later, she noted the man had found the youth and was taking pictures of her again. The man then drove away,” the release read.

Story continues below advertisement

Later that afternoon, a woman on Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke reported a man “in the bushes taking pictures of her.” It was reported the man got into a red Hyundai Elantra and followed her.

At 8 p.m. that night, investigators found the Elantra in a parking lot in Bedford. According to police, they arrested a suspect 20 minutes later in a business.

According to police, the 25-year-old of no fixed address is scheduled to appear in court Friday and has been charged with:

sexual assault

sexual interference

criminal harassment (two counts)

failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking (four counts)

breach of recognizance (three counts)

The RCMP/HRP Criminal Investigation Division has charged a man with sexual offences after multiple incidents across the Halifax Regional Municipality. #FallRiver #MiddleSackville #MountUniacke https://t.co/7Q83g8GLiy pic.twitter.com/8sUgqrCSw8 — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) June 23, 2023