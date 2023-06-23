Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with multiple sexual offences after string of Halifax-area incidents

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 1:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: June 22'
Global News at 6 Halifax: June 22
'Global News at 6 Halifax' from June 22, 2023.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including sexual assault and criminal harassment, after a string of incidents in the Halifax area over two days.

In a release from RCMP and Halifax Regional Police, police said they initially responded Wednesday to a report of a sexual assault at a Fall River grocery store where a female youth had been groped. In that case, police released security video images of a suspect and vehicle: a red Hyundai Elantra.

The next day, another female youth was walking on Wilson Lake Drive in Middle Sackville when it was reported a man in a red Hyundai Elantra began following her. Police say he got out of his vehicle and started taking photos of her.

A passerby intervened and drove the girl to a gas station.

“When the witness returned to the gas station a short time later, she noted the man had found the youth and was taking pictures of her again. The man then drove away,” the release read.

Story continues below advertisement

Later that afternoon, a woman on Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke reported a man “in the bushes taking pictures of her.” It was reported the man got into a red Hyundai Elantra and followed her.

At 8 p.m. that night, investigators found the Elantra in a parking lot in Bedford. According to police, they arrested a suspect 20 minutes later in a business.

Trending Now

According to police, the 25-year-old of no fixed address is scheduled to appear in court Friday and has been charged with:

  • sexual assault
  • sexual interference
  • criminal harassment (two counts)
  • failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking (four counts)
  • breach of recognizance (three counts)

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeSexual AssaultHalifax Regional Policehalifax policeHalifax crimeCriminal HarassmentHalifax District RCMPHalifax Sexual Assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content