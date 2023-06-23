Man charged with multiple sexual offences after string of Halifax-area incidents

A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including sexual assault and criminal harassment, after a string of incidents in the Halifax area over two days.
In a release from RCMP and Halifax Regional Police, police said they initially responded Wednesday to a report of a sexual assault at a Fall River grocery store where a female youth had been groped. In that case, police released security video images of a suspect and vehicle: a red Hyundai Elantra.
The next day, another female youth was walking on Wilson Lake Drive in Middle Sackville when it was reported a man in a red Hyundai Elantra began following her. Police say he got out of his vehicle and started taking photos of her.
A passerby intervened and drove the girl to a gas station.
“When the witness returned to the gas station a short time later, she noted the man had found the youth and was taking pictures of her again. The man then drove away,” the release read.
Later that afternoon, a woman on Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke reported a man “in the bushes taking pictures of her.” It was reported the man got into a red Hyundai Elantra and followed her.
At 8 p.m. that night, investigators found the Elantra in a parking lot in Bedford. According to police, they arrested a suspect 20 minutes later in a business.
According to police, the 25-year-old of no fixed address is scheduled to appear in court Friday and has been charged with:
- sexual assault
- sexual interference
- criminal harassment (two counts)
- failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking (four counts)
- breach of recognizance (three counts)
