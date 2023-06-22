Youth sexually assaulted in Fall River, N.S. grocery store, police looking for suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Halifax have released surveillance video images of a suspect in a sexual assault investigation in Fall River.

Halifax District RCMP were called to a grocery store on Highway 2 at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“Investigators learned that three youths and a woman were shopping when one of the youths was groped by a man,” RCMP wrote in a release.

“The man then quickly exited the store.”

Halifax District RCMP is seeking information in relation to a sexual assault that occurred at a store in #FallRiver. https://t.co/0mQFP5VkdV pic.twitter.com/Lt8UUuHxdF — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) June 22, 2023

The suspect is described as being between 20 and 30 years old. He’s about six feet tall and was wearing a dark blue Coors Light hoodie, a black jacket and black pants.

It’s believed the suspect arrived at the store in a red Hyundai Elantra hatchback.

Anyone with information can call 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.