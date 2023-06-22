Menu

Crime

Youth sexually assaulted in Fall River, N.S. grocery store, police looking for suspect

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 22, 2023 1:33 pm
Police in Halifax have released surveillance video images of a suspect in a sexual assault investigation in Fall River.

Halifax District RCMP were called to a grocery store on Highway 2 at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“Investigators learned that three youths and a woman were shopping when one of the youths was groped by a man,” RCMP wrote in a release.

“The man then quickly exited the store.”

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as being between 20 and 30 years old. He’s about six feet tall and was wearing a dark blue Coors Light hoodie, a black jacket and black pants.

It’s believed the suspect arrived at the store in a red Hyundai Elantra hatchback.

Anyone with information can call 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

CrimeSexual AssaultHalifax District RCMPFall River NS
