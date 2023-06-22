Youth sexually assaulted in Fall River, N.S. grocery store, police looking for suspect

Police in Halifax have released surveillance video images of a suspect in a sexual assault investigation in Fall River.
Halifax District RCMP were called to a grocery store on Highway 2 at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“Investigators learned that three youths and a woman were shopping when one of the youths was groped by a man,” RCMP wrote in a release.
“The man then quickly exited the store.”
The suspect is described as being between 20 and 30 years old. He’s about six feet tall and was wearing a dark blue Coors Light hoodie, a black jacket and black pants.
Trending Now
It’s believed the suspect arrived at the store in a red Hyundai Elantra hatchback.
Anyone with information can call 902-490-5020 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
More on Crime
- Dozens arrested, hundreds of guns seized during police raids in 8 provinces
- Calgary youth faces terrorism-related charge in ongoing federal investigation
- Preliminary hearing set for Quebec man accused of killing three with truck
- Canadian convicted in mass-mailing psychic scam, bilks $175M out of U.S. citizens
Comments