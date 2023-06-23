Sask. RCMP looking for black truck in fatal George Gordon First Nation hit and run

Punnichy RCMP are looking for a black 2008 Dodge quad-cab truck with the licence plate 274 MNW after a fatal hit and run in George Gordon First Nation Thursday evening.
RCMP said they received the report at 5:50 p.m., but the vehicle had already departed when officers arrived.
Police are warning residents to not approach the vehicle, but to call 911 if they see the truck.
Officers say they continue to investigate with multiple other RCMP support units.
