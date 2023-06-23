Menu

Crime

Sask. RCMP looking for black truck in fatal George Gordon First Nation hit and run

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 9:24 am
RCMP are looking for a truck involved in a fatal hit and run in George Gordon First Nation. View image in full screen
RCMP are looking for a truck involved in a fatal hit and run in George Gordon First Nation. File / Global News
Punnichy RCMP are looking for a black 2008 Dodge quad-cab truck with the licence plate 274 MNW after a fatal hit and run in George Gordon First Nation Thursday evening.

RCMP said they received the report at 5:50 p.m., but the vehicle had already departed when officers arrived.

Police are warning residents to not approach the vehicle, but to call 911 if they see the truck.

Officers say they continue to investigate with multiple other RCMP support units.

Saskatchewan NewsPoliceHit and RunSaskatchewan RCMPPunnichy RCMPGeorge Gordon First NationBlack Truck
