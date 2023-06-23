RCMP investigating shocking video of RV swerving on Coquihalla Highway

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigating a shocking incident on a B.C. highway caught on camera.

Video circulating on social media shows an RV swerving in traffic on the Coquihalla Highway, colliding with traffic signs and cones.

The vehicle can be seen narrowly avoiding a rear-end collision with a tractor trailer and an oversized load, and at one point striking a roadside barrier, knocking its awning loose.

Video shows the RV continuing to drive on the highway with its awning hanging free, before eventually crashing to a halt on the shoulder.

Hope RCMP said it was called to an RV on fire near the Ladner Creek Bridge, but that a passerby was able to put the flames out with a fire extinguisher and that no one was hurt.

However police said they later became aware of the video, and have launched an investigation aimed at “determining the cause of the erratic driving behaviour.”

Anyone with additional video or information about the incident is asked to contact Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750.