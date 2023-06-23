Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigating shocking video of RV swerving on Coquihalla Highway

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 2:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Video captures swerving RV crash near Hope, B.C.'
Video captures swerving RV crash near Hope, B.C.
WATCH: An alarming video has been making the rounds on social media showing an RV driving erratically on the Coquihalla Highway.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP are investigating a shocking incident on a B.C. highway caught on camera.

Video circulating on social media shows an RV swerving in traffic on the Coquihalla Highway, colliding with traffic signs and cones.

The vehicle can be seen narrowly avoiding a rear-end collision with a tractor trailer and an oversized load, and at one point striking a roadside barrier, knocking its awning loose.

Click to play video: 'Shocking video of close call involving semi-truck'
Shocking video of close call involving semi-truck

Video shows the RV continuing to drive on the highway with its awning hanging free, before eventually crashing to a halt on the shoulder.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Hope RCMP said it was called to an RV on fire near the Ladner Creek Bridge, but that a passerby was able to put the flames out with a fire extinguisher and that no one was hurt.

However police said they later became aware of the video, and have launched an investigation aimed at “determining the cause of the erratic driving behaviour.”

Anyone with additional video or information about the incident is asked to contact Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750.

More on Crime
RCMPCoquihallaCoquihalla HighwayRVrv crashhope RCMPcoquhalla crashcoquihalla swerving videocoquihalla videoRV swervingswerving in traffic
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content