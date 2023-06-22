‘Suspicious circumstance’ draws large police presence in East Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Police are remaining tight-lipped about “suspicious circumstances” that drew a large number of emergency responders to East Vancouver on Thursday.

Yellow police tape remains up around a block of vacant homes slated for redevelopment at the corner of 8th Avenue and Renfrew Street, near the Vancouver-Burnaby boundary.

Several fire trucks and a hazmat unit, along with numerous police and a VPD mobile command centre, were on site Thursday.

At one point, officers backed a U-Haul truck up to a property where they hung a tarp to obscure view before apparently loading something inside and driving it away.

Sources have told Global News that a body was discovered at the property, but police have not confirmed that information.

“We have investigators on scene investigating a suspicious circumstance. It’s all the information I have right now and when more becomes available I will share,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

The investigation centres on the same block that saw a significant police investigation involving both Vancouver police and Burnaby RCMP in November.

Vancouver police later confirmed that search was related to the killing of 30-year-old Kevin Liew, who was found badly injured near Burnaby General Hospital on Nov. 17.

At the time, police said they believed Liew suffered his fatal injuries at an abandoned house on the block.

“We don’t believe this was a random crime and we also don’t believe the public is at risk,” Visintin told a December a news conference.

“There is evidence that indicates the victim knew who his attackers were. No charges have been laid and the investigation remains ongoing.”

Police have not commented on any potential connection to the Liew case.

Investigators are expected to provide an update on Friday.