Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

University of Guelph allowed to use former hotel as student residence

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted June 22, 2023 6:28 pm
The Days Inn on Gordon Street in Guelph will be converted into temporary student housing. View image in full screen
The Days Inn on Gordon Street in Guelph will be converted into temporary student housing. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A former hotel in Guelph will be converted into temporary student housing, the city has allowed.

The city’s committee of adjustment gave their approval to a minor variance application on Thursday.

The move will allow the University of Guelph to lease the Days Inn hotel on Gordon Street and use it as a student residence starting Aug. 1.

The building consists of two floors with 86 rooms and parking for 98 vehicles.

Staff recommended that approval of the application be given on the condition that residence be limited to the two-storey structure and that the timeframe of the residence will not exceed three years from the start date.

The university will be operating the temporary student residence. They issued a statement after the meeting saying the decision will allow for another 160 residence beds to their current spaces.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Immigration good for Canada’s economy as population approaches 40M, but fixes still needed'
Immigration good for Canada’s economy as population approaches 40M, but fixes still needed
Guelph NewsStudent housingStudent ResidenceDays InnUniveristy of GuelphCommittee Of Adjustmentvariance
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content