University of Guelph allowed to use former hotel as student residence

A former hotel in Guelph will be converted into temporary student housing, the city has allowed.

The city’s committee of adjustment gave their approval to a minor variance application on Thursday.

The move will allow the University of Guelph to lease the Days Inn hotel on Gordon Street and use it as a student residence starting Aug. 1.

The building consists of two floors with 86 rooms and parking for 98 vehicles.

Staff recommended that approval of the application be given on the condition that residence be limited to the two-storey structure and that the timeframe of the residence will not exceed three years from the start date.

The university will be operating the temporary student residence. They issued a statement after the meeting saying the decision will allow for another 160 residence beds to their current spaces.

