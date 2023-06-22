Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kelowna RCMP investigating alleged skateboard attack

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 22, 2023 6:06 pm
A Kelowna man claims he was attacked by a skateboard-wielding stranger on Wednesday morning, and he's warning the community to keep an eye open. View image in full screen
A Kelowna man claims he was attacked by a skateboard-wielding stranger on Wednesday morning, and he's warning the community to keep an eye open. Courtesy: Luke Cockwell
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Kelowna, B.C., man claims he was attacked by a skateboard-wielding stranger on Wednesday morning, and he’s warning the community to keep an eye open.

“He was riding a bike with a skateboard deck in hand.  I would later find out it was a weapon,” Luke Cockwell said in an email.

Cockwell said the man spit on his car window and when he got out to confront him, he was met with a broken skateboard being swung at his face.

Click to play video: 'Pierre Poilievre compares Kelowna to third-world country'
Pierre Poilievre compares Kelowna to third-world country

He blocked the strike, but was still hit on the side of his head.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Cockwell said the attack stopped when he called out to a nearby construction worker.

Now he wants others in the area to be careful.

“This attack happened at 1433 St. Paul St. in Kelowna at 6:50 a.m.,” he said.

RCMP have confirmed they were called to the scene and are investigating.

“Unfortunately, the complainant in this matter did not have time to provide a statement at the time police attended,” RCMP said in an emailed statement.

“We are waiting to obtain this statement and are also waiting for the surveillance.”

More on Crime
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganBC Interiorsouthern interiorRandom AttackSt. Paul Streetkelowna attackskateboard attackLuke Cockwellrandom Kelowna attack
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content