Kelowna RCMP investigating alleged skateboard attack

A Kelowna, B.C., man claims he was attacked by a skateboard-wielding stranger on Wednesday morning, and he’s warning the community to keep an eye open.
“He was riding a bike with a skateboard deck in hand. I would later find out it was a weapon,” Luke Cockwell said in an email.
Cockwell said the man spit on his car window and when he got out to confront him, he was met with a broken skateboard being swung at his face.
He blocked the strike, but was still hit on the side of his head.
Cockwell said the attack stopped when he called out to a nearby construction worker.
Now he wants others in the area to be careful.
“This attack happened at 1433 St. Paul St. in Kelowna at 6:50 a.m.,” he said.
RCMP have confirmed they were called to the scene and are investigating.
“Unfortunately, the complainant in this matter did not have time to provide a statement at the time police attended,” RCMP said in an emailed statement.
“We are waiting to obtain this statement and are also waiting for the surveillance.”
