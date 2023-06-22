Menu

Crime

Man killed in shooting, suspect arrested near Sunshine Coast Highway

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted June 22, 2023 5:22 pm
Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) speaks at a Mon. June 19, 2023, press conference about a high-profile shooting in Surrey, B.C. View image in full screen
Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) speaks at a Mon. June 19, 2023, press conference about a high-profile shooting in Surrey, B.C. Homicide investigators were called to the Sunshine Coast on Thurs. June 22, 2023, after a body was found in Halfmoon Bay following reports of a shooting. Jim Mulleder/Global News
A man is dead and a suspect has been arrested after a shooting on the Sunshine Coast on Thursday morning.

The victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds on Birch Way, just off the Sunshine Coast Highway in Halfmoon Bay at 3:38 a.m., according to members of the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT). He succumbed to his injuries, despite first responders’ efforts to save him.

Investigators have not yet determined his identity, police said in a Thursday news release.

“We’re asking anyone with information about this incident to please contact IHIT immediately,” said Const. Esther Tupper of IHIT in the release.

“We believe this is an isolated incident and there is no continuing risk to public safety.”

IHIT is working with the Sunshine Coast RCMP, BC Coroners Service and Integrated Forensic Identification Section on the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident or who has dashcam footage from the 8000-block of Birch Way between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

IHITSunshine CoastSunshine Coast RCMPHalfmoon BaySunshine Coast homicideBody found Halfmoon BayHalfmoon Bay shooting
