Suspected drug dealers charged following investigations into Calgary overdose deaths

Two Calgary men face drug trafficking charges following police investigations into two separate overdose deaths, but neither of the accused have been charged in connection with the deaths.

The separate investigations both began in January when individuals, including family members of one of the overdose victims, came forward to police with evidence related to the fatal drug overdoses.

“The purchase and sale of illegal narcotics puts our community and those we love at risk,” said CPS Insp. Jeff Pennoyer in a statement. “In these situations, two people needlessly lost their lives and we’ll use every resource available to us to ensure all those involved will be held responsible for their actions.

“There is no such thing as a safe street drug. Every time people consume illegal narcotics, they are taking a chance with their life.”

On April 26, officers searched a home in the 1400 block of 26A Street S.W., in the community of Shaganappi.

Darren Boyle, 32, was arrested and charged with:

Three counts of trafficking;

Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime; and

Possession of identity documents.

Boyle’s next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

The following day, on April 27, investigators searched a vehicle and a home in the 800 block of Fourth Avenue S.W. The downtown searches resulted in a total seizure of:

21.1 grams of crack cocaine;

62.4 grams of powder cocaine; and,

Cutting agent.

Brandon Tallman, 27, was arrested and subsequently charged with:

Three counts of trafficking;

Four counts of possession of property obtained by crime; and

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Tallman is scheduled to appear in court on June 28.

While the investigations were spurred by the two unrelated overdose deaths, both deaths have been determined to be non-criminal and testing of the seized drugs revealed no abnormalities.