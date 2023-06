See more sharing options

Charges have been laid in a historical assault case with faith-based affiliations in Saskatoon on Thursday.

Saskatoon Police Service said a 63-year-old Saskatoon local is facing 12 charges of assault with a weapon.

Officers said the man turned himself in on Thursday and will appear in provincial court at 2 p.m.

More to come…