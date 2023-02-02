Criminal sex charges laid in Legacy Christian Academy investigation

See more sharing options

Saskatoon police have laid criminal charges in an investigation into allegations of historical sexual and physical abuse against Legacy Christian Academy, according to 650 CKOM.

Police say a 46-year-old Edmonton man has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation of a minor, though police did not name the man in their news release Thursday.

In August 2022, a victim reported allegations of sexual assault to the Saskatoon police that occurred between 2008 and 2012.

650 CKOM spoke with the alleged victim and confirmed with provincial court that the accused is Aaron Benneweis.

Benneweis was athletic director at the church-run school and is named in a $25-million lawsuit launched last year.

The class-action lawsuit alleges that Mile Two Church Inc., which operates Legacy Christian Academy, located in Saskatoon, and a list of 21 named defendants, physically and sexually abused students.

None of these allegations have been proven in court.

Benneweis turned himself into the Saskatoon Police Service on Jan. 31, was arrested, and then released on conditions.

He is expected to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on March 13.