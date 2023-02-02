Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Criminal sex charges laid in Legacy Christian Academy investigation

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 12:46 pm
Saskatoon Police Service vehicle View image in full screen
650 CKOM spoke with the alleged victim and confirmed with provincial court that the accused is Aaron Benneweis. . File / Global News

Saskatoon police have laid criminal charges in an investigation into allegations of historical sexual and physical abuse against Legacy Christian Academy, according to 650 CKOM.

Police say a 46-year-old Edmonton man has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation of a minor, though police did not name the man in their news release Thursday.

In August 2022, a victim reported allegations of sexual assault to the Saskatoon police that occurred between 2008 and 2012.

650 CKOM spoke with the alleged victim and confirmed with provincial court that the accused is Aaron Benneweis.

Read more: United Church of Canada denounces Legacy Christian Academy after abuse allegations

Read next: Nestle to chop, slice and freeze sales of Delissio, Lean Cuisine in Canada

Benneweis was athletic director at the church-run school and is named in a $25-million lawsuit launched last year.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The class-action lawsuit alleges that Mile Two Church Inc., which operates Legacy Christian Academy, located in Saskatoon, and a list of 21 named defendants, physically and sexually abused students.

None of these allegations have been proven in court.

Benneweis turned himself into the Saskatoon Police Service on Jan. 31, was arrested, and then released on conditions.

He is expected to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on March 13.

Click to play video: 'Sask. Government now named in $25 million church-run school lawsuit'
Sask. Government now named in $25 million church-run school lawsuit
Sexual AssaultSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatoon CrimeSaskatoon sexual assaultPolice Investigationssaskatoon investigationshistorical sexual assaultsfaith based crimeminor exploitationsaskatoon faith institutions
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers