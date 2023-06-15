Man charged by Saskatoon police in faith-based affiliation investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A 65-year-old man from Prince Albert, Sask., has been charged with 11 counts of assault with a weapon in a Saskatoon faith-based affiliation investigation.

Saskatoon Police Service reported the charges are linked to a current historical investigation and the victim and accused were known to each other through a Saskatoon faith-based institution.

The man turned himself in to Saskatoon police on June 15 and will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court Thursday afternoon.

More to come…