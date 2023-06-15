Menu

Canada

Man charged by Saskatoon police in faith-based affiliation investigation

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 2:28 pm
A 65-year-old Prince Albert man has been charges with 11 counts of assault with a weapon in a Saskatoon faith-based affiliation investigation. . View image in full screen
A 65-year-old Prince Albert man has been charges with 11 counts of assault with a weapon in a Saskatoon faith-based affiliation investigation. . File / Global News
A 65-year-old man from Prince Albert, Sask., has been charged with 11 counts of assault with a weapon in a Saskatoon faith-based affiliation investigation.

Saskatoon Police Service reported the charges are linked to a current historical investigation and the victim and accused were known to each other through a Saskatoon faith-based institution.

The man turned himself in to Saskatoon police on June 15 and will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court Thursday afternoon.

More to come…

Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatoon Assaulthistorical assaultsaskatoon faith-based institution
