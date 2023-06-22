Man arrested after teen followed across Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested in connection to an incident in which a teen was followed by a stranger across the tri-cities, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the special victims unit was called in on June 8 after police received a report that a teen was followed by a stranger while riding on Grand River Transit from Ainslie Street Terminal to Fairview Park Mall Terminal and finally to University of Waterloo Station.

Police say the man tried to talk to the girl during the incident, which stretched across the three cities.

Police say they arrested a 22-year-old man from Kitchener on Wednesday. They say he has been charged with invitation to sexual touching, criminal harassment, and procuring.