Crime

Man arrested after teen followed across Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 22, 2023 3:11 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay file
A man has been arrested in connection to an incident in which a teen was followed by a stranger across the tri-cities, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the special victims unit was called in on June 8 after police received a report that a teen was followed by a stranger while riding on Grand River Transit from Ainslie Street Terminal to Fairview Park Mall Terminal and finally to University of Waterloo Station.

Police say the man tried to talk to the girl during the incident, which stretched across the three cities.

Police say they arrested a 22-year-old man from Kitchener on Wednesday. They say he has been charged with invitation to sexual touching, criminal harassment, and procuring.

Click to play video: 'Convicted sex offender faces 96 new charges linked to child luring, sexual assault'
Convicted sex offender faces 96 new charges linked to child luring, sexual assault
