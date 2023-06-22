Menu

Crime

Body found in Vernon wooded ravine, foul-play not suspected

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 22, 2023 1:30 pm
Vernon RCMP . View image in full screen
Vernon RCMP . Megan Turcato / Global News
A body was discovered along Highway 6 in Vernon on Wednesday night but RCMP investigators said they do not suspect foul play to be a factor.

At around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, someone discovered a body in a wooded ravine in the 2100 block of Highway 6.

Serious Crimes Unit investigating after body found on Vernon street

“Based on the preliminary investigation, no criminality is suspected at this time and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the person came to their unexpected death,” RCMP said in a press release.

Neither agency has additional information to release at this time.

