Body found in Vernon wooded ravine, foul-play not suspected

A body was discovered along Highway 6 in Vernon on Wednesday night but RCMP investigators said they do not suspect foul play to be a factor.
At around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, someone discovered a body in a wooded ravine in the 2100 block of Highway 6.
“Based on the preliminary investigation, no criminality is suspected at this time and the BC Coroners Service is conducting an independent and concurrent fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the person came to their unexpected death,” RCMP said in a press release.
Neither agency has additional information to release at this time.
