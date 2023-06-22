Kevin Costner’s estranged wife requests $326K a month in divorce

Send this page to someone via email

The legal battle between Kevin Costner and his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner is only getting messier.

In a court filing submitted Friday to the Santa Barbara County Superior Court, Baumgartner asked the Yellowstone actor to pay US$248,000 (about C$326,300) a month in child support for their three shared children. She also reportedly requested US$350,000 (C$460,600) in lawyer’s fees and US$150,000 (C$197,400) in forensic accounting costs.

According to NBC News, who obtained the legal paperwork, Baumgartner, 41, also wants Costner, 68, to pay for private school tuition, extracurriculars and health care expenses.

Baumgartner claimed in the court filing that she has no income as a result of being a stay-at-home parent.

FILE – Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the Los Angeles Premiere of "Black or White" held at Regal Cinemas, Jan 20, 2015, in Los Angeles. Costner and Baumgartner, his wife of nearly 19 years, are divorcing. Paul A. Hebert / Invision / AP, File

She wrote that because of Costner’s “longterm exceedingly high-income,” the family’s lifestyle is “extraordinary.”

“I appreciate how very blessed we are to live this way,” Baumgartner continued. “It’s important to not only to provide a warm and comfortable home for our children but to also teach them family values and gratitude.”

A separate legal memo from Baumgartner’s lawyers claims Costner’s average monthly cash flow is more than US$1.53 million (over C$2 million).

Costner and Baumgartner have three children together, Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12.

The couple was married for 18 years. Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Earlier this month, Costner complained to the court that Baumgartner has not moved out of his southern California house, despite a clause in their prenuptial agreement necessitating she vacate. Costner claimed the agreement, which was signed when the couple married in 2004, gives Baumgartner 30 days to exit the property after filing for divorce.

FILE – Kevin Costner has claimed his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner is refusing to leave his California home despite the terms of their prenuptial agreement. Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Costner also claimed he’s already given Baumgartner US$1.2 million (nearly C$1.6 million) as part of the prenuptial agreement, as well as US$200,000 (C$263,200) for a down payment for a new residence. TMZ separately reported that Costner offered US$10,000 (C$13,160) for moving costs and an additional US$30,000 (C$39,480) for monthly rental costs.

Baumgartner claimed in her latest court filing that she has not touched these funds. She wrote that Costner’s “goal” is to get her to use the money so he can argue that Baumgartner has no right to challenge the prenuptial agreement.

At the time Baumgartner filed for divorce in May, a representative for Costner released a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” the statement reads. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Baumgartner has not commented publicly on the divorce proceedings.