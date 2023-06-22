S&P/TSX composite down as energy and base metal stocks fall, U.S. stocks mixed

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 150 points in late-morning trading as the price of oil fell below US$70 a barrel and losses in the energy and base metal stocks weighed on the Toronto market.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 157.16 points at 19,548.79.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 49.96 points at 33,901.56. The S&P 500 index was up 0.61 of a point at 4,366.30, while the Nasdaq composite was up 54.81 points at 13,557.01.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.98 cents US compared with 75.86 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude oil contract was down US$2.80 at US$69.73 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.56 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$18.10 at US$1,926.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was down a penny at US$3.91 a pound.