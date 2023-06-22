Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

S&P/TSX composite down as energy and base metal stocks fall, U.S. stocks mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2023 11:52 am
S&P/TSX composite down as energy and base metal stocks fall, U.S. stocks mixed - image
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 150 points in late-morning trading as the price of oil fell below US$70 a barrel and losses in the energy and base metal stocks weighed on the Toronto market.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 157.16 points at 19,548.79.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 49.96 points at 33,901.56. The S&P 500 index was up 0.61 of a point at 4,366.30, while the Nasdaq composite was up 54.81 points at 13,557.01.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.98 cents US compared with 75.86 cents US on Wednesday.

Trending Now

The August crude oil contract was down US$2.80 at US$69.73 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.56 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$18.10 at US$1,926.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was down a penny at US$3.91 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
stocksTSXstock markettoronto stocksS&P/TSX composite indexToronto stock marketstock market thursdaytoronot stock exchange
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content