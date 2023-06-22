Police investigate reports of suspicious man in Jackson Park in Peterborough

See more sharing options

Police in Peterborough. Ont., are investigating the reports of a suspicious man in Jackson Park early Wednesday evening.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a call of a man in the park who was watching children swimming.

Police say officers attended the area but did not find anyone matching the description provided.

The suspect was described as white, approximately 40 years old with a medium build and bald head. He was wearing a grey T-shirt, black shorts and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.