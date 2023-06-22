Police appeal for video after Toronto crash left 4 injured, including pregnant woman

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are appealing for video footage after a crash reportedly involving an impaired man that injured four people, including a pregnant woman who was left in critical condition.

Police said the head-on, two-vehicle crash happened in the area of Wickson Trail and Blackwater Crescent, near Neilson Road and Sheppard Avenue East. Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said Wednesday that a man was taken into custody for impaired while a pregnant woman was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

In an update Thursday, officers provided additional information on the crash.

Police said a 34-year-old man was driving a blue Honda Civic eastbound on Wickson Trail with a 38-year-old passenger.

A silver Toyota Corolla driven by a 32-year-old man was heading west on Wickson Trial with a 31-year-old passenger.

Police said the cars crashed head-on.

The man driving the Honda was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the passenger was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The two occupants in the Toyota went to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Global News contacted Toronto police for further information and clarity on the case, including any potential charges that may have been laid and an update on the pregnant woman’s condition, but a spokesperson didn’t provide additional information.

“This is still an active investigation and we’re unable to provide any updates or further information at this time,” Sean Shapiro said.

Anyone with information on the crash or who has video footage was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

