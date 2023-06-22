Menu

Traffic

Big fines doled out to Kelowna drivers speeding on city streets

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 22, 2023 11:04 am
Kelowna RCMP found this car going twice the speed limit on Stewart Road West. View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP found this car going twice the speed limit on Stewart Road West. Courtesy: Kelowna RCMP
Another lead-footed driver had a car impounded this week after careening past an RCMP cruiser that was parked in a sweet spot for snaring speeders.

It’s the second time in less than a week that outrageous speeds were clocked on Stewart Road West. This time, it was just before 10 a.m. that a Kelowna RCMP municipal traffic service member stopped the vehicle.

The officer said he observed a blue 2016 Mazda 3 approaching northbound and travelling 103 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

“He immediately activated his emergency lights and pulled the vehicle over,” RCMP said.

“A lone 20-year old male driver was advised why he was stopped and issued a ticket for excessive speed, between 41 to 60km/h over the posted limit which resulted in a $368 fine.”

The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

“Unfortunately, this is the second time Kelowna RCMP have impounded a vehicle in this location in less than one week,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with Kelowna RCMP.

“These speeds are not only dangerous for the driver but for all others on the road. Officers will continue targeting these drivers and take them off the streets.”

The first incident was last Wednesday morning when a Mountie parked on Kelowna’s Stewart Road — a 50 km/h zone — saw a car zip by him at a high rate of speed.

“The officer confirmed the speed of the gray Volkswagen Jetta was 115 km/h. He immediately activated his emergency lights and pulled the vehicle over,” RCMP said in a  press release.

The lead-footed 17-year-old driver was pulled over for excessive speed and handed a $368 fine. The vehicle was also impounded for seven days.

KelownaKelowna RCMPConst. Mike Della-PaoleraJettaMazda 3Stewart Road Westcity RCMPMounties catching speedersmunicipal police services
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

