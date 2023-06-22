Vancouver police impound Porsche after learner driver clocked at 187 km/h

Send this page to someone via email

A young driver with a learner’s licence saw a hot set of wheels impounded early Wednesday after police clocked the car driving nearly 200 km/h.

In a Twitter post, the Vancouver Police Department traffic section said patrol officers stopped the Porsche on Southwest Marine Drive after it was caught speeding at 187 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

The traffic section added there were four other youths in the car at the time.

“So many things can go wrong at this speed,” the department added in another tweet.

The traffic stop likely proved both expensive and consequential for the driver.

At the minimum, the driver will be on the hook for an excessive speeding ticket of between $363 and $483 and three driver penalty points, along with a driver risk premium of $392.

What’s more, the driver could face a variety of more serious penalties for violating the conditions of a learner’s licence.

Under B.C.’s Graduated Licensing Program, an “L” driver must have a qualified supervisor aged 25 or older with a full valid licence in the passenger’s seat. An “L” driver also may not be on the road between midnight and 5 a.m., and must not carry more than one passenger beyond the supervisor.

Accumulating driver penalty points and violating those conditions could put the driver at risk of a prohibition, after which they’d have to re-start the clock on a 24-month safe driving period before the learner can apply for a Class 7 Novice licence.