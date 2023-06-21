Caught on camera: Thief takes Victoria charity’s $10K custom cargo bike

Send this page to someone via email

A beloved, customized cargo bicycle used by a Victoria charity was stolen this week in a brazen theft caught on camera.

The thief was caught on CCTV security footage around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, using a powerful handsaw to cut through two $200 locks before lifting the bike.

Capital Bike, a charity that works to expand cycling in the capital region, said it has spent more than $10,000 retrofitting the bike with an electric motor and lights.

“I feel that we did everything we could short of having a security guard to make sure the bike didn’t get stolen,” Capital Bike executive director Adam Krupper told Global News.

Krupper explained that the two-metre-long bike had to be stored out front of the shop because there was no room inside.

Security video captured the thief getting to work with a cordless angle grinder, before switching to a large wrench to finish the job.

“He had a large backpack, his backpack was full of tools,” Krupper said.

“He was definitely a professional … it took him less than a minute.

Victoria police have confirmed the bike was stolen and an investigation is underway.

“We are seeing more and more high-value bikes being targeted,” Victoria police Const. Terri Healy said.

“Places that are commonly targeted would be car ports, backyards, porches, any kind of bike storage facilities, anywhere like that.”

Victoria police said just one in four stolen bikes is ever recovered.

Capital Bike got lucky and beat those odds, but the victory is bitter sweet.

The painstakingly customized bike was recovered in Topaz Park, but was heavily damaged.

The Frame, wheels and brakes were intact, but Krupper said repairs to get the bike back on the road could run as high as $2,500.

“It’s an expensive bike and as a charity we really, truly can’t afford to replace it. So, that’s really hard for us – because it was such a critical part of our outreach operations,” he said.

“So, hopefully the community can help us out and get us rolling again.”

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Captial Bike at 250-920-5775.