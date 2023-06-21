Menu

Crime

Caught on camera: Thief takes Victoria charity’s $10K custom cargo bike

By Darrian Matassa-Fung , Kylie Stanton & Simon Little Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 9:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Victoria charity’s custom cargo bike found after theft'
Victoria charity’s custom cargo bike found after theft
Capital Bike says it aims to be there for everyone who wants to enjoy cycling, but the Victoria charity was the one left asking for help after its beloved custom cargo bike was stolen outside its office. As Kylie Stanton reports, the bike has been found, but it's in far from ideal condition.
A beloved, customized cargo bicycle used by a Victoria charity was stolen this week in a brazen theft caught on camera.

The thief was caught on CCTV security footage around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, using a powerful handsaw to cut through two $200 locks before lifting the bike.

Capital Bike, a charity that works to expand cycling in the capital region, said it has spent more than $10,000 retrofitting the bike with an electric motor and lights.

Click to play video: 'Surrey residents urged to register security cameras with city to aid police'
Surrey residents urged to register security cameras with city to aid police

“I feel that we did everything we could short of having a security guard to make sure the bike didn’t get stolen,” Capital Bike executive director Adam Krupper told Global News.

Krupper explained that the two-metre-long bike had to be stored out front of the shop because there was no room inside.

Security video captured the thief getting to work with a cordless angle grinder, before switching to a large wrench to finish the job.

“He had a large backpack, his backpack was full of tools,” Krupper said.

“He was definitely a professional … it took him less than a minute.

Victoria police have confirmed the bike was stolen and an investigation is underway.

“We are seeing more and more high-value bikes being targeted,” Victoria police Const. Terri Healy said.

Click to play video: 'Security footage captures thieves ransacking Vancouver snowboard shop'
Security footage captures thieves ransacking Vancouver snowboard shop

“Places that are commonly targeted would be car ports, backyards, porches, any kind of bike storage facilities, anywhere like that.”

Victoria police said just one in four stolen bikes is ever recovered.

Capital Bike got lucky and beat those odds, but the victory is bitter sweet.

The painstakingly customized bike was recovered in Topaz Park, but was heavily damaged.

The Frame, wheels and brakes were intact, but Krupper said repairs to get the bike back on the road could run as high as $2,500.

“It’s an expensive bike and as a charity we really, truly can’t afford to replace it. So, that’s really hard for us – because it was such a critical part of our outreach operations,” he said.

“So, hopefully the community can help us out and get us rolling again.”

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Captial Bike at 250-920-5775.

CrimeVictoria policeVictoria crimeSecurity VideoCharity theftCapital Bikecargo bikecargo bike stolencharity bike stolenvictoria charity stolenvictoria charity theft
